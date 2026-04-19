Merit Financial Group LLC Has $5.74 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,179 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $32,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 92.9% in the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company's stock.

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Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $371.45 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $331.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.26. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.00 and a 1-year high of $372.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Analog Devices's previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.44%.

Key Headlines Impacting Analog Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $370.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ADI

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.30, for a total transaction of $991,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 123,821 shares of the company's stock, valued at $39,288,403.30. The trade was a 2.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total transaction of $1,515,922.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,740 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,321,434.80. The trade was a 22.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 27,324 shares of company stock valued at $8,758,085 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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