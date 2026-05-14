Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE - Free Report) by 257.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,062 shares of the footwear maker's stock after purchasing an additional 79,254 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth $35,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 268.6% during the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 596 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company's stock.

Get NIKE alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on NIKE from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded NIKE from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "buy" rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. DZ Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a "neutral" rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $62.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NKE

NIKE Trading Up 0.0%

NIKE stock opened at $42.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $62.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.70 and a fifty-two week high of $80.17. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $48.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.14.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The footwear maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.23 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business's quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. NIKE's dividend payout ratio is presently 108.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy D. Cook purchased 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.43 per share, with a total value of $1,060,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 130,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,536,266.40. This trade represents a 23.70% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 11,781 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.44 per share, for a total transaction of $499,985.64. Following the acquisition, the director owned 55,074 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,337,340.56. This trade represents a 27.21% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders bought 64,441 shares of company stock worth $2,734,204. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Key NIKE News

Here are the key news stories impacting NIKE this week:

NIKE Company Profile

Nike, Inc NYSE: NKE is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NIKE, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NIKE wasn't on the list.

While NIKE currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here