Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $3.55 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,458 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 22,517 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 41,132 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its position in Uber Technologies by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 273,688 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $22,363,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 49,331 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 21,813 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 11,860 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 23,581 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Benchmark reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Uber Technologies to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $105.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of UBER opened at $74.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $152.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.16. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.46 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.17.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy bought 22,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,776.25. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 28,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,867.50. The trade was a 357.02% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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