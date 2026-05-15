Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 738.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,975 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 48,418 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Netflix by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 885.2% during the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 13,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, MB Levis & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Netflix Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $86.94 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $134.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.94. The firm has a market cap of $366.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The firm's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 57,260 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $5,468,330.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,046,658.50. This represents a 43.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $503,993.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,842,088. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,422,769 shares of company stock worth $135,144,073. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Netflix deepened its relationship with the NFL, extending the deal through the 2029-30 season and adding more live games, including major 2026 matchups. Investors may view this as a way to boost engagement, ad inventory, and subscriber growth. Article Title

Netflix deepened its relationship with the NFL, extending the deal through the 2029-30 season and adding more live games, including major 2026 matchups. Investors may view this as a way to boost engagement, ad inventory, and subscriber growth. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts stayed bullish after Netflix’s 2026 upfront event, citing strong ad-tier expansion, better ad tech, and the company’s path toward becoming “global TV.” JPMorgan reiterated Overweight with a $118 target, while Citi and Evercore also backed the stock. Article Title

Several analysts stayed bullish after Netflix’s 2026 upfront event, citing strong ad-tier expansion, better ad tech, and the company’s path toward becoming “global TV.” JPMorgan reiterated Overweight with a $118 target, while Citi and Evercore also backed the stock. Positive Sentiment: Netflix announced a new AI animation studio called “INKubator,” which could support faster, lower-cost content production and signal more innovation in its content pipeline. Article Title

Netflix announced a new AI animation studio called “INKubator,” which could support faster, lower-cost content production and signal more innovation in its content pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Netflix also unveiled more entertainment and live-event initiatives, including a KPop Demon Hunters concert tour and additional live programming, reinforcing the company’s strategy to turn hit IP into broader monetization opportunities. Article Title

Netflix also unveiled more entertainment and live-event initiatives, including a KPop Demon Hunters concert tour and additional live programming, reinforcing the company’s strategy to turn hit IP into broader monetization opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: Raymond James maintained a Hold rating, noting promising ad growth but uncertainty around how quickly Netflix can monetize that momentum and sustain engagement. Article Title

Raymond James maintained a Hold rating, noting promising ad growth but uncertainty around how quickly Netflix can monetize that momentum and sustain engagement. Negative Sentiment: Broader streaming commentary remains mixed, with some articles highlighting Netflix’s recent share weakness and ongoing competition in the streaming landscape, suggesting investors still want proof that recent content and ad investments translate into stronger financial results. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Netflix in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. President Capital lifted their target price on Netflix from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Erste Group Bank cut Netflix from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Netflix from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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