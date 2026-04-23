MetLife, Inc. $MET Shares Purchased by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET - Free Report) by 195.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,260 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 22,016 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC's holdings in MetLife were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 790.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 383 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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MetLife Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of MET opened at $76.94 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.33 and a 52-week high of $83.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm's fifty day moving average is $73.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.72. The stock has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.74.

MetLife (NYSE:MET - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.15. MetLife had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $52.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. Evercore set a $96.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of MetLife from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $93.38.

View Our Latest Report on MetLife

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc is a global provider of insurance, annuities and employee benefit programs. Headquartered in New York City, the company offers a range of risk protection and retirement solutions to individuals, employers and institutional clients. Its core businesses include life insurance, group benefits, retirement products such as annuities, and supplemental health products including dental and disability coverage.

In addition to traditional life and group insurance, MetLife provides workplace benefits and voluntary products distributed through employer-sponsored programs.

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