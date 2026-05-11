MGO One Seven LLC Decreases Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

MGO One Seven LLC lessened its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG - Free Report) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,017 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 5,788 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC's holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Republic Services by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 64,314 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $13,630,000 after buying an additional 11,660 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 445,395 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $93,622,000 after buying an additional 26,008 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Republic Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,782 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Republic Services by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 67,178 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $14,237,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $199.82 on Monday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $217.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.64. The company has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.24 and a 52 week high of $258.75.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 13.00%.The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Republic Services's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Republic Services's dividend payout ratio is presently 36.15%.

Key Stories Impacting Republic Services

Here are the key news stories impacting Republic Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target on Republic Services (RSG) from $265 to $267 and reiterated an outperform rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels. Benzinga

Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target on from $265 to $267 and reiterated an rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: RSG reported first-quarter EPS of $1.70 , beating the consensus estimate of $1.64, while revenue of $4.11 billion also slightly topped expectations. Republic Services Q1 2026 Results

reported first-quarter EPS of , beating the consensus estimate of $1.64, while revenue of also slightly topped expectations. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted pricing discipline and cost controls, which helped lift the adjusted EBITDA margin to 32.1% and expanded net income and adjusted free cash flow. Zacks Q1 Earnings Beat

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on RSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $233.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Republic Services from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Republic Services from $244.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Republic Services from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $246.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Republic Services

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic's core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

Featured Stories

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