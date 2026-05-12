MGO One Seven LLC Sells 7,796 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

MGO One Seven LLC decreased its position in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL - Free Report) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,185 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 7,796 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC's holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TOL. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,187,673 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $716,625,000 after buying an additional 1,763,211 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,224,289 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $307,263,000 after buying an additional 974,567 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 917,184 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $126,700,000 after buying an additional 621,117 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,090,590 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $147,470,000 after buying an additional 372,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 663.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 290,374 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $40,112,000 after buying an additional 252,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 45,116 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total transaction of $7,237,508.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 321,256 shares in the company, valued at $51,535,887.52. The trade was a 12.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $139,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,442 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,877,847.40. This trade represents a 6.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TOL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research upgraded Toll Brothers from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Evercore upgraded Toll Brothers from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $164.44.

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Toll Brothers Stock Down 2.0%

TOL opened at $135.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.95. Toll Brothers Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.92 and a twelve month high of $168.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 4.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 12.26%.The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Toll Brothers's previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. Toll Brothers's dividend payout ratio is presently 7.43%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company's core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.

In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.

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