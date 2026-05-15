Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Acquired by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 1,402.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,667 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 169,572 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $51,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 4,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,679,776.43. The trade was a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. The trade was a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,032,460. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson began coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $510.00 to $425.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $345.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Micron Technology to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $495.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on MU

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $776.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $875.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 1.91. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $472.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.93 and a fifty-two week high of $818.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's payout ratio is presently 2.83%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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