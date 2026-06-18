Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Bought by Investment Management Corp of Ontario

Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 89.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 47,201 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $28,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $6,433,456,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 411.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $606,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,535 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1,340.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,820,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $805,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,169 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,989,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,424,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,319 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $30,427,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,644 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. This trade represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. This trade represents a 24.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

More Micron Technology News

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $840.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $530.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $831.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $1,043.19 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.38 and a twelve month high of $1,110.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $718.42 and a 200-day moving average of $482.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25 and a beta of 2.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $3.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The company had revenue of $23.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 196 on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 59.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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