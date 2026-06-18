Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 109.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,246,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 1,694,681 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.29% of Micron Technology worth $926,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Micron Technology alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 21.7% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. United Bank acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 67.9% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 405,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $49,987,000 after acquiring an additional 21,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company's stock.

More Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $1,043.19 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $103.38 and a one year high of $1,110.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.25 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $718.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $482.57.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $3.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 41.49%.The firm had revenue of $23.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 196 on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 59.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Micron Technology from $550.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Micron Technology from $520.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Micron Technology from $840.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Micron Technology from $360.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Micron Technology from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $831.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on MU

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. This trade represents a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 37,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.38, for a total value of $35,955,666.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 387,064 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $371,728,524.32. This represents a 8.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Micron Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Micron Technology wasn't on the list.

While Micron Technology currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here