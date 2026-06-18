Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Sold by Anatole Investment Management Ltd

Anatole Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 99.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 571,437 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises approximately 0.2% of Anatole Investment Management Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Anatole Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. The trade was a 24.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $1,043.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25 and a beta of 2.16. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $718.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $482.57. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.38 and a twelve month high of $1,110.40.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $3.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The business had revenue of $23.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 196 on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 59.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $550.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $660.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $530.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $831.80.

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More Micron Technology News

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About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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