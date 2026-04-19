Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Sold by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 11,955 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 411.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $606,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,535 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Micron Technology by 70.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,023,799 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $505,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,773 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 1,064.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,304,471 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $218,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,433 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Micron Technology by 19.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,150,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,196,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its position in Micron Technology by 50.2% during the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,457,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $426,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,086 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total value of $10,747,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 248,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at $106,621,747.69. This represents a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at $43,679,776.43. The trade was a 24.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 115,623 shares of company stock valued at $45,165,908 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of MU stock opened at $455.07 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $406.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $513.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.60. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.64 and a twelve month high of $471.34.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 2.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $510.00 to $425.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $275.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $464.61.

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Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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