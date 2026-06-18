Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 68,446 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for 0.2% of Gotham Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Gotham Asset Management LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $65,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Evolve Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $2,607,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Micron Technology by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 32,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $9,150,000 after buying an additional 6,284 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $317,098,000. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 257,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $73,350,000 after buying an additional 108,200 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU stock opened at $1,043.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $718.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $482.57. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.38 and a 52 week high of $1,110.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.25 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.19 by $3.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The company had revenue of $23.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 196 on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 59.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total transaction of $21,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 424,503 shares in the company, valued at $227,643,978.78. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. The trade was a 24.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $550.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Melius Research initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Micron Technology from $360.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Micron Technology from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $831.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MU

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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