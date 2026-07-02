Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Sold by Impact Partnership Wealth LLC

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 15,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 19.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,150,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,196,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,296 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,316,000. Finally, PKO BP BANKOWY Universal Pension Society JSC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $61,306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Summit Insights downgraded Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,263.76.

Read Our Latest Report on Micron Technology

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at $94,391,248.35. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total transaction of $21,450,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 424,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $227,643,978.78. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,926,445. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Stock Down 10.6%

MU stock opened at $1,032.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 2.13. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.38 and a 12 month high of $1,255.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $856.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $544.62.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The company had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 71.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.36%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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