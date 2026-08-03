Microsoft Corporation $MSFT is NovaPoint Capital LLC's 8th Largest Position

NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,785 shares of the software giant's stock after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.9% of NovaPoint Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC's holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. PeakShares LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PeakShares LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the software giant's stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV now owns 6,160 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in Microsoft by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 8,352 shares of the software giant's stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, Graphene Investments SAS raised its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Graphene Investments SAS now owns 15,800 shares of the software giant's stock worth $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company's stock.

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Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $464.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $405.45. Microsoft Corporation has a 12 month low of $349.20 and a 12 month high of $555.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software giant reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.50. Microsoft had a return on equity of 31.98% and a net margin of 40.31%.The firm had revenue of $90.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.65 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 19.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.27%.

Microsoft News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Positive Sentiment: Azure growth exceeded expectations. Azure revenue increased 43% year over year, and annual Azure sales surpassed $100 billion for the first time. Management also guided to approximately 45% Azure growth in the next quarter, reinforcing confidence in Microsoft’s cloud and enterprise AI demand. Microsoft Shares Jump After Strong Outlook and Solid AI-Driven Growth

Azure revenue increased 43% year over year, and annual Azure sales surpassed $100 billion for the first time. Management also guided to approximately 45% Azure growth in the next quarter, reinforcing confidence in Microsoft’s cloud and enterprise AI demand. Positive Sentiment: The earnings beat was substantial. Microsoft reported quarterly revenue of $90.01 billion and adjusted EPS of $4.74, above analyst estimates of $87.62 billion and $4.24, respectively. Net income reportedly rose 31%, while revenue increased about 18% year over year. Microsoft Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates as Cloud and AI Drive Results

Microsoft reported quarterly revenue of $90.01 billion and adjusted EPS of $4.74, above analyst estimates of $87.62 billion and $4.24, respectively. Net income reportedly rose 31%, while revenue increased about 18% year over year. Positive Sentiment: AI monetization and financial discipline eased investor concerns. Microsoft 365 Copilot surpassed 30 million paid seats, its commercial remaining performance obligation reached $678 billion—up 84% year over year—and management held its capital-expenditure outlook broadly steady while emphasizing continued cash generation. Investors viewed this as a better balance between infrastructure investment and returns than some peers have demonstrated. Microsoft Eases AI Spending Concerns

Microsoft 365 Copilot surpassed 30 million paid seats, its commercial remaining performance obligation reached $678 billion—up 84% year over year—and management held its capital-expenditure outlook broadly steady while emphasizing continued cash generation. Investors viewed this as a better balance between infrastructure investment and returns than some peers have demonstrated. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts largely reaffirmed bullish views, with several price-target increases, although estimates remain wide. Microsoft’s stock is now trading well above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages after a historic rally, raising the possibility of increased volatility or profit-taking.

Analysts largely reaffirmed bullish views, with several price-target increases, although estimates remain wide. Microsoft’s stock is now trading well above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages after a historic rally, raising the possibility of increased volatility or profit-taking. Negative Sentiment: Microsoft continues to face risks from data-center power constraints, chip costs, regulatory scrutiny and the enormous scale of AI investment. A reported cloud-security flaw that could have exposed customers adds another operational concern. Cyber Firm Wiz Reports Microsoft Cloud Flaw

Microsoft continues to face risks from data-center power constraints, chip costs, regulatory scrutiny and the enormous scale of AI investment. A reported cloud-security flaw that could have exposed customers adds another operational concern. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms publicized a securities class-action lawsuit concerning investors who purchased Microsoft shares between May 1, 2025, and January 28, 2026, with an August 11 lead-plaintiff deadline. Such announcements may create reputational and legal overhang, although they have not offset the earnings-driven optimism. Microsoft Securities Class Action Deadline

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Judson Althoff sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.99, for a total value of $7,145,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,477 shares in the company, valued at $50,928,792.23. This represents a 12.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.84, for a total transaction of $1,812,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 47,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,122,009.12. This represents a 8.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 23,762 shares of company stock valued at $10,508,361 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on MSFT shares. UBS Group set a $525.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $586.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of Microsoft to a "buy" rating and set a $485.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Forty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $558.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSFT

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

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