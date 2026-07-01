Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Shares Acquired by Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,585 shares of the software giant's stock after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.0% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 26.5% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,366 shares of the software giant's stock worth $56,014,000 after purchasing an additional 31,736 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,518 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $15,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the software giant's stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Judson Althoff sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.99, for a total value of $7,145,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 110,477 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,928,792.23. This trade represents a 12.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Amy Coleman sold 1,262 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.34, for a total value of $519,111.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,922,874.02. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 23,762 shares of company stock worth $10,508,361 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Phillip Securities raised shares of Microsoft to a "buy" rating and set a $485.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $515.00 target price (down from $630.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating and set a $525.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a "market outperform" rating for the company. Forty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $560.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MSFT

Trending Headlines about Microsoft

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several reports highlighted continued strength in Microsoft’s Azure cloud and AI businesses, with bullish commentary saying demand remains robust and that the recent selloff may be creating a more attractive entry point. Article Title

Several reports highlighted continued strength in Microsoft’s Azure cloud and AI businesses, with bullish commentary saying demand remains robust and that the recent selloff may be creating a more attractive entry point. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and investors cited Microsoft’s security business as a potential growth driver, while recent partnership news and product integrations suggest the company is still expanding its enterprise ecosystem. Article Title

Analysts and investors cited Microsoft’s security business as a potential growth driver, while recent partnership news and product integrations suggest the company is still expanding its enterprise ecosystem. Positive Sentiment: Some Wall Street coverage remained constructive, with firms such as Deutsche Bank and Erste Group lifting their outlooks, reinforcing the view that Microsoft’s long-term earnings power remains intact. Article Title

Some Wall Street coverage remained constructive, with firms such as Deutsche Bank and Erste Group lifting their outlooks, reinforcing the view that Microsoft’s long-term earnings power remains intact. Neutral Sentiment: Microsoft also announced product and ecosystem updates, including a new Marketplace listing and broader AI/security-related integrations, which are supportive but not likely to move the stock on their own. Article Title

Microsoft also announced product and ecosystem updates, including a new Marketplace listing and broader AI/security-related integrations, which are supportive but not likely to move the stock on their own. Neutral Sentiment: Several opinion pieces argued the stock may be oversold and could rebound, but these were largely valuation-driven commentary rather than new fundamental catalysts. Article Title

Several opinion pieces argued the stock may be oversold and could rebound, but these were largely valuation-driven commentary rather than new fundamental catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Microsoft is facing renewed scrutiny over AI spending, with multiple stories noting the stock’s sharp June decline as investors worry that massive AI capex is not translating into profits quickly enough. Article Title

Microsoft is facing renewed scrutiny over AI spending, with multiple stories noting the stock’s sharp June decline as investors worry that massive AI capex is not translating into profits quickly enough. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms and reports flagged securities-fraud class actions tied to alleged misstatements about Copilot and Azure, adding legal uncertainty and potential headline risk. Article Title

Multiple law firms and reports flagged securities-fraud class actions tied to alleged misstatements about Copilot and Azure, adding legal uncertainty and potential headline risk. Negative Sentiment: Additional pressure came from reports of another round of job cuts and from antitrust attention in Europe, both of which can weigh on sentiment even if they help costs over time. Article Title

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $373.02 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $408.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $419.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $2.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. Microsoft Corporation has a twelve month low of $349.20 and a twelve month high of $555.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $82.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 31.94%. Microsoft's revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio is 21.67%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

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