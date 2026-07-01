Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Shares Bought by Surience Private Wealth LLC

Surience Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 677.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,402 shares of the software giant's stock after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.9% of Surience Private Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Surience Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 8.0% in the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 16,290 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 1.1% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 71,376 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $26,421,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 36,481 shares of the software giant's stock worth $13,504,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 22,020 shares of the software giant's stock worth $8,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Finally, Riverchase Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverchase Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the software giant's stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $641.00 to $646.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $525.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $540.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Forty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $560.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSFT

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.84, for a total transaction of $1,812,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 47,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,122,009.12. The trade was a 8.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Coleman sold 1,262 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.34, for a total transaction of $519,111.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,922,874.02. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,762 shares of company stock worth $10,508,361. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $373.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.28. Microsoft Corporation has a one year low of $349.20 and a one year high of $555.45. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $408.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $419.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $82.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 31.94% and a net margin of 39.34%.Microsoft's revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Microsoft's payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

Trending Headlines about Microsoft

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several reports highlighted continued strength in Microsoft’s Azure cloud and AI businesses, with bullish commentary saying demand remains robust and that the recent selloff may be creating a more attractive entry point. Article Title

Several reports highlighted continued strength in Microsoft’s Azure cloud and AI businesses, with bullish commentary saying demand remains robust and that the recent selloff may be creating a more attractive entry point. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and investors cited Microsoft’s security business as a potential growth driver, while recent partnership news and product integrations suggest the company is still expanding its enterprise ecosystem. Article Title

Analysts and investors cited Microsoft’s security business as a potential growth driver, while recent partnership news and product integrations suggest the company is still expanding its enterprise ecosystem. Positive Sentiment: Some Wall Street coverage remained constructive, with firms such as Deutsche Bank and Erste Group lifting their outlooks, reinforcing the view that Microsoft’s long-term earnings power remains intact. Article Title

Some Wall Street coverage remained constructive, with firms such as Deutsche Bank and Erste Group lifting their outlooks, reinforcing the view that Microsoft’s long-term earnings power remains intact. Neutral Sentiment: Microsoft also announced product and ecosystem updates, including a new Marketplace listing and broader AI/security-related integrations, which are supportive but not likely to move the stock on their own. Article Title

Microsoft also announced product and ecosystem updates, including a new Marketplace listing and broader AI/security-related integrations, which are supportive but not likely to move the stock on their own. Neutral Sentiment: Several opinion pieces argued the stock may be oversold and could rebound, but these were largely valuation-driven commentary rather than new fundamental catalysts. Article Title

Several opinion pieces argued the stock may be oversold and could rebound, but these were largely valuation-driven commentary rather than new fundamental catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Microsoft is facing renewed scrutiny over AI spending, with multiple stories noting the stock’s sharp June decline as investors worry that massive AI capex is not translating into profits quickly enough. Article Title

Microsoft is facing renewed scrutiny over AI spending, with multiple stories noting the stock’s sharp June decline as investors worry that massive AI capex is not translating into profits quickly enough. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms and reports flagged securities-fraud class actions tied to alleged misstatements about Copilot and Azure, adding legal uncertainty and potential headline risk. Article Title

Multiple law firms and reports flagged securities-fraud class actions tied to alleged misstatements about Copilot and Azure, adding legal uncertainty and potential headline risk. Negative Sentiment: Additional pressure came from reports of another round of job cuts and from antitrust attention in Europe, both of which can weigh on sentiment even if they help costs over time. Article Title

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

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