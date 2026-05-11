Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Shares Purchased by Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,492 shares of the software giant's stock after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.6% of Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management's holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management's holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 51.3% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. University of Illinois Foundation purchased a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $593.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Microsoft from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $515.00 price objective (down from $630.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Dbs Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $678.00 to $573.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $562.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Microsoft

Microsoft News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 12,321 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $5,045,695.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 137,933 shares in the company, valued at $56,486,322.16. This trade represents a 8.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Stanton purchased 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $397.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,986,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 83,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,339,651.75. The trade was a 6.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.0%

MSFT stock opened at $415.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.28. Microsoft Corporation has a one year low of $356.28 and a one year high of $555.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $396.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $445.39.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $82.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 31.94%. Microsoft's revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.76 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.67%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

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