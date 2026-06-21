Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Shares Sold by Naman Capital Ltda

Naman Capital Ltda decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,675 shares of the software giant's stock after selling 4,125 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.8% of Naman Capital Ltda's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Naman Capital Ltda's holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its stake in Microsoft by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 6,423 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. OakTrust Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $669,000. Oak Grove Capital LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the software giant's stock worth $3,918,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 103,953 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $50,274,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Arete Research boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $730.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Microsoft from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $575.00 to $505.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $593.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Forty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $561.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Microsoft

Microsoft News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $379.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $412.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $425.58. Microsoft Corporation has a 52-week low of $356.28 and a 52-week high of $555.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $82.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 31.94%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Microsoft's payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.84, for a total value of $1,812,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 47,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,122,009.12. This represents a 8.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Coleman sold 1,262 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.34, for a total value of $519,111.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,922,874.02. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 23,762 shares of company stock valued at $10,508,361 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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