MidFirst Bank Invests $378,000 in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

MidFirst Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 968.4% in the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, WealthCollab LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 82.0% during the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dell’s AI server and rack-scale infrastructure business continues to gain traction, with reports of major shipments and strong demand supporting the growth narrative.

Dell’s AI server and rack-scale infrastructure business continues to gain traction, with reports of major shipments and strong demand supporting the growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary continues to view Dell as a top AI and enterprise infrastructure play, reinforcing investor interest in the stock.

Market commentary continues to view Dell as a top AI and enterprise infrastructure play, reinforcing investor interest in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Coverage noting Michael Dell’s rising wealth underscores how strongly the shares have performed and helped keep sentiment upbeat.

Coverage noting Michael Dell’s rising wealth underscores how strongly the shares have performed and helped keep sentiment upbeat. Neutral Sentiment: Dell’s newly announced quarterly dividend supports the stock’s income profile, but it is not the main driver of the move.

Dell’s newly announced quarterly dividend supports the stock’s income profile, but it is not the main driver of the move. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling by executives and directors may create some near-term caution around valuation and sentiment.

Recent insider selling by executives and directors may create some near-term caution around valuation and sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Some investors are questioning whether Dell’s premium valuation leaves less room for upside after a sharp run.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on DELL. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $270.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $230.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. HSBC raised shares of Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $475.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DELL

Dell Technologies Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:DELL opened at $410.00 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average is $288.00 and its 200-day moving average is $188.62. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $469.47. The firm has a market cap of $264.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. Dell Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 20.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 34,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.12, for a total transaction of $13,809,681.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 91,809 shares in the company, valued at $37,010,044.08. This represents a 27.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Silver Lake Partners V. De (Aiv sold 20,095 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.12, for a total value of $8,100,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 50,381 shares in the company, valued at $20,309,588.72. This trade represents a 28.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 4,476,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,167,546 in the last quarter. Insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dell Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dell Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Dell Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here