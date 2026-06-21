MidFirst Bank Invests $52.76 Million in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

MidFirst Bank bought a new stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 109,096 shares of the software giant's stock, valued at approximately $52,761,000. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.1% of MidFirst Bank's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PMG Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $828,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2.3% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,175 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $36,347,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 1.0% during the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 949,901 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $493,860,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its holdings in Microsoft by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 12,492 shares of the software giant's stock worth $6,041,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2,332.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,746,017 shares of the software giant's stock worth $3,262,509,000 after buying an additional 6,468,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, EVP Amy Coleman sold 1,262 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.34, for a total transaction of $519,111.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,003 shares in the company, valued at $18,922,874.02. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.84, for a total transaction of $1,812,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 47,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,122,009.12. This represents a 8.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,762 shares of company stock worth $10,508,361. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

More Microsoft News

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $586.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Microsoft from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Forty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $561.20.

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Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $379.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. Microsoft Corporation has a 52-week low of $356.28 and a 52-week high of $555.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $412.37 and a 200 day moving average of $425.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $82.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 31.94% and a net margin of 39.34%.The firm's revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Microsoft's payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

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