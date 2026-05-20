Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Has $5.44 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 60.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 9,603 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 1.3% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.'s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.'s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $5,551,000 after buying an additional 29,438 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.0% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 13,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 361.0% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $414.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $675.15 billion, a PE ratio of 135.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.40. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.67 and a 12 month high of $469.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $282.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.59.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $10,962,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,236,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at $432,612,950. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.51, for a total transaction of $55,688,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,021,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,286,223.49. This represents a 3.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 309,598 shares of company stock worth $105,644,316. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Melius Research set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $410.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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