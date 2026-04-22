Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in monday.com Ltd. $MNDY

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY - Free Report) by 75.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,009 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.27% of monday.com worth $20,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get monday.com alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 2,120.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in monday.com by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in monday.com by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in monday.com by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the company's stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in monday.com in the second quarter valued at about $398,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

monday.com Stock Down 0.8%

MNDY stock opened at $67.86 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $71.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.68. monday.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $57.50 and a 52-week high of $316.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $333.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.71 million. monday.com had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MNDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $100.00 target price on monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on monday.com from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Loop Capital set a $80.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of monday.com from $140.00 to $93.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of monday.com in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $151.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on monday.com

monday.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting monday.com this week:

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that provides a cloud-based Work Operating System (Work OS) designed to help teams plan, organize and track their work. The platform offers customizable workflows that support project management, task delegation, time tracking and collaboration across departments. monday.com's visual interface enables users to create boards, automations and dashboards to centralize information and streamline processes without requiring extensive coding knowledge.

The company's product portfolio includes monday Work OS, which can be adapted for use cases ranging from marketing campaign management and sales pipelines to software development sprints and human resources onboarding.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider monday.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and monday.com wasn't on the list.

While monday.com currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here