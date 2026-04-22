Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Grows Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA - Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,402,212 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,820,000 shares during the period. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries accounts for 10.0% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 3.26% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $1,167,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Financial Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.4% during the third quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 41,295,244 shares of the company's stock valued at $834,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,800 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 24.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,073,293 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,881,000 after purchasing an additional 404,526 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 670,467 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,543,000 after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.9% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 37,696,690 shares of the company's stock valued at $761,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306,363 shares in the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $38.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Richard Daniell sold 17,295 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $547,732.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 85,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,715,860.85. This trade represents a 16.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 9,533 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $301,910.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 107,711 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,411,207.37. This represents a 8.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 920,901 shares of company stock valued at $30,056,789 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of TEVA opened at $31.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.76. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $37.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.85.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 46.28%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.570-2.770 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. NYSE: TEVA is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world's largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company's core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva's product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

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