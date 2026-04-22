Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Takes Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 475,000 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock, valued at approximately $38,812,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spirepoint Private Client LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 74,828 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $7,331,000 after acquiring an additional 13,454 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,859,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,107,000. Finally, FFG Partners LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. FFG Partners LLC now owns 144,159 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $14,123,000 after buying an additional 21,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy acquired 22,453 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.25 per share, with a total value of $1,599,776.25. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,867.50. This represents a 357.02% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial set a $108.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $105.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UBER

Key Uber Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $77.24 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.46 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.37 and a 200-day moving average of $82.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 43.63%. The business had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. Uber Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Uber Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Uber Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Uber Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here