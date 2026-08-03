Militia Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in ManpowerGroup Inc. $MAN

Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,300 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $686,000. Militia Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of ManpowerGroup as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 910.7% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 128,816 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 116,071 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 77,557 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 26,536 shares during the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 289,883 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $8,618,000 after acquiring an additional 84,152 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $714,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth about $495,000. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAN has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen cut ManpowerGroup from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ManpowerGroup from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $53.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on MAN

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $52.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.67. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $57.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.70.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 7.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.44) earnings per share. ManpowerGroup has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.960-1.060 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 437.0%. ManpowerGroup's payout ratio is 65.45%.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup NYSE: MAN is a global leader in workforce solutions, offering a broad spectrum of staffing and talent management services. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company has grown from a temporary staffing firm to a diversified provider of workforce consultancy, recruitment, and outsourcing services. ManpowerGroup is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker MAN.

The company's service offerings are organized into four principal brands.

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