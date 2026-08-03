Militia Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Moderna, Inc. $MRNA

Militia Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRNA. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Moderna by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,785 shares of the company's stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the company's stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Moderna by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,640 shares of the company's stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 3,471 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $173,550.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 67,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,400. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 9,263 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $433,878.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,800.16. The trade was a 70.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,406 shares of company stock worth $5,928,762. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna Price Performance

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $54.82 on Monday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $59.37 and its 200 day moving average is $52.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.28 and a 12 month high of $85.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.93 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 141.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.30%. The company's revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.13) EPS. Research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Moderna

Here are the key news stories impacting Moderna this week:

Positive Sentiment: Moderna reported second-quarter EPS of -$1.97 , better than the roughly -$2.03 consensus and an improvement from -$2.13 a year earlier. Revenue was approximately $145 million , while management reiterated its plan for up to 10% revenue growth in 2026. Moderna Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

Moderna reported second-quarter EPS of , better than the roughly -$2.03 consensus and an improvement from -$2.13 a year earlier. Revenue was approximately , while management reiterated its plan for up to 10% revenue growth in 2026. Positive Sentiment: The company improved its 2026 operating-expense outlook by about $200 million and now expects year-end cash of $4.7 billion to $5.2 billion, supporting its effort to reduce cash burn. Moderna also faces a potentially important catalyst on August 5, when regulators are scheduled to decide on its seasonal flu vaccine candidate, mFLUSIVA. Moderna Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

The company improved its 2026 operating-expense outlook by about and now expects year-end cash of $4.7 billion to $5.2 billion, supporting its effort to reduce cash burn. Moderna also faces a potentially important catalyst on August 5, when regulators are scheduled to decide on its seasonal flu vaccine candidate, mFLUSIVA. Neutral Sentiment: Trading activity showed elevated interest in Moderna call options, with 82,913 contracts acquired versus a typical daily volume of 48,590. This may indicate speculative bullish positioning, but options activity alone does not establish a sustained change in investor sentiment.

Trading activity showed elevated interest in Moderna call options, with 82,913 contracts acquired versus a typical daily volume of 48,590. This may indicate speculative bullish positioning, but options activity alone does not establish a sustained change in investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Moderna’s Phase 3 mRNA-1403 norovirus vaccine trial did not meet the statistical criteria for early success at its interim analysis. The company plans to add another participant cohort, extending the trial into a fourth season and delaying clarity on a potential commercial opportunity. Moderna Adds New Cohort to Phase III Vaccine Trial

Moderna’s Phase 3 mRNA-1403 norovirus vaccine trial did not meet the statistical criteria for early success at its interim analysis. The company plans to add another participant cohort, extending the trial into a fourth season and delaying clarity on a potential commercial opportunity. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain concerned about Moderna’s dependence on declining COVID-19 vaccine sales. Although the quarterly loss narrowed, the company still posted a GAAP net loss of about $782 million, and reports characterized revenue as weaker than Wall Street expected. The norovirus setback therefore outweighed the earnings and cost-control improvements. Moderna Misses Quarterly Revenue Estimates on COVID Vaccine Weakness

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, June 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wolfe Research restated an "underperform" rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Moderna

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc is a biotechnology company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, specializing in messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines. The company’s platform leverages synthetic mRNA to instruct cells to produce proteins that can prevent or treat diseases. Since its founding in 2010, Moderna has advanced from early-stage research into a broad pipeline of vaccine and therapeutic candidates designed to address infectious diseases, rare genetic disorders and chronic illnesses.

Moderna’s flagship product is its mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine, which was the first of its kind to receive emergency use authorization and later full approval in multiple jurisdictions.

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