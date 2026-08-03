Militia Capital Management LLC Invests $1.64 Million in Lindblad Expeditions $LIND

Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 94,968 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000. Militia Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Lindblad Expeditions as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 58.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,597 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,494 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 222.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,802 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,455 shares of the company's stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lindblad Expeditions

In other news, insider Trey Byus sold 10,000 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $200,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 101,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,676.50. The trade was a 8.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $40,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 112,486 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,278,966.36. This trade represents a 1.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 88,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,009 in the last 90 days. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lindblad Expeditions Price Performance

Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $29.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.98. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $30.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.78 and a beta of 2.24.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $208.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.24 million. On average, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LIND shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Benchmark increased their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Research raised Lindblad Expeditions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Capital One Financial set a $31.00 price target on Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lindblad Expeditions currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lindblad Expeditions

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions NASDAQ: LIND is a global leader in expedition cruising, specializing in immersive small-ship voyages to some of the world's most remote and wildlife-rich regions. The company operates a fleet of purpose-built vessels designed to navigate challenging waters and shorelines, offering guests up-close encounters with natural environments such as the polar ice caps, the Galápagos Islands, Costa Rica's rainforests and the waterways of Alaska, Patagonia and the Arctic.

Founded on the pioneering spirit of Lars-Eric Lindblad, regarded as the father of expedition travel, Lindblad Expeditions carries forward a legacy of discovery that dates back to the 1960s.

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