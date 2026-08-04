Miller Global Investments LLC Has $516,000 Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Miller Global Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 76.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 888 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 2,826 shares during the period. Miller Global Investments LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Adelphi Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Trust Co of the South boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the second quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 1,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.9% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. VectorGlobal IAG Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $9,262,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $484.64 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $515.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.55. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $149.22 and a one year high of $584.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.25 billion, a PE ratio of 158.90 and a beta of 2.48.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.Advanced Micro Devices's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $665.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $579.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $529.46.

View Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total value of $8,406,691.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 324,527 shares in the company, valued at $140,000,947.80. This trade represents a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at $46,759,604.58. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 310,310 shares of company stock valued at $141,185,456. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect strong second-quarter growth, supported by robust demand for EPYC server CPUs, Instinct AI accelerators and cloud infrastructure. Data-center revenue is expected to be the central catalyst, with some estimates calling for revenue above $6 billion and total company revenue near $11.2 billion. Can Strong Data Center Revenues Boost AMD's Top Line in Q2 Earnings?

Analysts expect strong second-quarter growth, supported by robust demand for EPYC server CPUs, Instinct AI accelerators and cloud infrastructure. Data-center revenue is expected to be the central catalyst, with some estimates calling for revenue above $6 billion and total company revenue near $11.2 billion. Positive Sentiment: AMD’s Helios rack-scale AI platform is being positioned as a broader challenge to Nvidia’s integrated AI systems, potentially expanding AMD’s opportunity beyond individual GPUs. Bernstein also raised its AI-server forecast ahead of the results. AMD’s Helios Is Coming for Nvidia’s Rack, Not Just Its GPU

AMD’s Helios rack-scale AI platform is being positioned as a broader challenge to Nvidia’s integrated AI systems, potentially expanding AMD’s opportunity beyond individual GPUs. Bernstein also raised its AI-server forecast ahead of the results. Positive Sentiment: A partnership with Core Scientific involving more than 500 megawatts of planned U.S. capacity beginning in 2027 highlights potential long-term demand for AMD-powered AI data-center infrastructure, although the agreement is not expected to materially affect near-term results. Core Scientific partnership with AMD

A partnership with Core Scientific involving more than 500 megawatts of planned U.S. capacity beginning in 2027 highlights potential long-term demand for AMD-powered AI data-center infrastructure, although the agreement is not expected to materially affect near-term results. Neutral Sentiment: Options markets imply an unusually large post-earnings move of roughly 8.5% to 9%, reflecting elevated uncertainty. Investors may focus more on forward guidance, AI-server demand and the pace of the Helios ramp than on whether AMD simply beats quarterly estimates. AMD options price a 9% earnings move

Options markets imply an unusually large post-earnings move of roughly 8.5% to 9%, reflecting elevated uncertainty. Investors may focus more on forward guidance, AI-server demand and the pace of the Helios ramp than on whether AMD simply beats quarterly estimates. Negative Sentiment: AMD’s valuation has become demanding after the stock more than doubled during the year. Analysts warn that a routine earnings beat may not be sufficient, leaving the shares vulnerable if data-center growth or guidance falls short of exceptionally high expectations. AMD earnings preview

AMD’s valuation has become demanding after the stock more than doubled during the year. Analysts warn that a routine earnings beat may not be sufficient, leaving the shares vulnerable if data-center growth or guidance falls short of exceptionally high expectations. Negative Sentiment: Semiconductor stocks have recently suffered a sharp sector-wide reversal amid concerns about AI-spending profitability, increasing the risk that AMD could decline even on solid results. Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest also reported selling $68.1 million of AMD shares in July, including an $11.8 million sale in one day. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest sold AMD stock

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report).

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