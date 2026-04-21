Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 10,606 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC - Free Report) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,220 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 10,606 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $5,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,280,324 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $4,615,722,000 after purchasing an additional 334,563 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,046,591 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $349,109,000 after purchasing an additional 337,300 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,697,248 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $309,078,000 after purchasing an additional 87,446 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,589,930 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $296,780,000 after purchasing an additional 226,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,793,851 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $205,557,000 after purchasing an additional 301,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,450 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.60, for a total transaction of $166,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,541 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,353,998.60. This trade represents a 6.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 8,089 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.70, for a total transaction of $895,452.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,801 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,394,870.70. This trade represents a 10.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,354 shares of company stock worth $4,855,505. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC stock opened at $115.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.61 and a 52 week high of $119.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.53 and a 200-day moving average of $111.94.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.9525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. WEC Energy Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $121.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WEC

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC's operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

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