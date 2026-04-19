Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 18,096 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI - Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,880 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 18,096 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.13% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $16,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 282.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company's stock.

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MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MTSI opened at $276.97 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.24 and a 12-month high of $277.37. The business's fifty day moving average is $237.67 and its 200 day moving average is $195.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.48.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 15.88%.The company had revenue of $271.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $269.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions's quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.090 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $185.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $251.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MTSI

Insider Transactions at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold 261,763 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.43, for a total transaction of $66,600,360.09. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,759,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,630,084.85. This trade represents a 6.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Kober sold 7,196 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.07, for a total transaction of $1,749,131.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 48,508 shares in the company, valued at $11,790,839.56. This represents a 12.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 753,113 shares of company stock valued at $184,368,095 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

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