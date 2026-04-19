Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,675 shares of the medical technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 44,215 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Medtronic were worth $25,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in Medtronic by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,654 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Pursuit Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,144 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Argus reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Leerink Partners reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $109.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Medtronic

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $86.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business's 50 day moving average is $91.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.70. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $79.93 and a 12-month high of $106.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 13.00%.The company had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. Research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Medtronic's payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 52,524 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total transaction of $5,132,120.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 32,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,761.28. The trade was a 61.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

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