Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,482 shares of the credit services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 23,050 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Mastercard were worth $107,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Robbins Farley boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% in the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 54 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 56 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 66 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Daiwa Securities Group set a $610.00 price target on Mastercard and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Truist Financial set a $611.00 price objective on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $656.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $662.00.

View Our Latest Report on Mastercard

More Mastercard News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target on MA to $675, a bullish analyst signal that can support longer‑term upside and positive sentiment among growth investors. Read More.

Citigroup raised its price target on MA to $675, a bullish analyst signal that can support longer‑term upside and positive sentiment among growth investors. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Mastercard struck a decade‑long digital transformation deal with Nedbank covering SADC, which strengthens regional issuer/merchant relationships and can drive volume growth in Africa over the next several years. Read More.

Mastercard struck a decade‑long digital transformation deal with Nedbank covering SADC, which strengthens regional issuer/merchant relationships and can drive volume growth in Africa over the next several years. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Partnerships and product launches expand addressable markets: Mastercard is enabling AI‑agent payments via a tie‑up with lobster.cash and has a new Canadian co‑branded card with first‑class travel perks; both moves broaden use cases and premium card revenue potential. Read More. | Read More.

Partnerships and product launches expand addressable markets: Mastercard is enabling AI‑agent payments via a tie‑up with lobster.cash and has a new Canadian co‑branded card with first‑class travel perks; both moves broaden use cases and premium card revenue potential. Read More. | Read More. Positive Sentiment: Mastercard and FinVolution launched the Luvit Card in the Philippines to expand digital credit access—another geographic product rollout that can add transactional volume and fee income. Read More.

Mastercard and FinVolution launched the Luvit Card in the Philippines to expand digital credit access—another geographic product rollout that can add transactional volume and fee income. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Visa and Mastercard reached settlements in merchant litigation, removing a legal overhang; settlement terms will determine the ultimate financial impact but the resolution reduces uncertainty. Read More.

Visa and Mastercard reached settlements in merchant litigation, removing a legal overhang; settlement terms will determine the ultimate financial impact but the resolution reduces uncertainty. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and earnings commentary remains constructive: Zacks highlights Mastercard’s strong surprise history and positions MA as likely to beat again, which supports expectations but is not new positive news. Read More.

Analyst and earnings commentary remains constructive: Zacks highlights Mastercard’s strong surprise history and positions MA as likely to beat again, which supports expectations but is not new positive news. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary (Morgan Stanley inclusion in a market‑rally list) and macro data (weekly jobless claims) provide context for consumer spending trends that indirectly affect card volumes—beneficial if the macro environment holds. Read More. | Read More.

Market commentary (Morgan Stanley inclusion in a market‑rally list) and macro data (weekly jobless claims) provide context for consumer spending trends that indirectly affect card volumes—beneficial if the macro environment holds. Read More. | Read More. Negative Sentiment: Investor concerns over emerging technologies and related execution/competitive risks have pressured the stock, driving short‑term selling despite the company’s fundamentals and growth initiatives. Read More.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock opened at $518.87 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $510.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $540.52. The firm has a market cap of $462.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $480.50 and a 1 year high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.52. Mastercard had a return on equity of 203.92% and a net margin of 45.65%.The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. Mastercard's revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Mastercard's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.07%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

Further Reading

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