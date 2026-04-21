Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 41,896 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,593 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 41,896 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $5,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $416,900,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $144,468,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 475.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,551,715 shares of the technology company's stock worth $87,230,000 after buying an additional 2,933,972 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,664,000. Finally, Analog Century Management LP bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,449,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 264,432 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $6,658,397.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,837,329 shares in the company, valued at $46,263,944.22. The trade was a 12.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Fidelma Russo sold 34,001 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $852,745.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,001 shares in the company, valued at $426,385.08. This represents a 66.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 411,085 shares of company stock worth $10,337,582 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on HPE shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $29.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $26.71.

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Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 5.3%

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $27.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of -146.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company's 50-day moving average is $22.95 and its 200-day moving average is $23.06. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.93%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.510-0.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's payout ratio is currently -300.00%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

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