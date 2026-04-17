Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 9,650 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,257,171 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Marvell Technology worth $106,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,692,830,000 after acquiring an additional 15,166,976 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,157,092 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,778,677,000 after purchasing an additional 583,832 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 59.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,624,827 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,397,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217,952 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 47.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,903,051 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,000,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,857,199 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $744,624,000 after purchasing an additional 958,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Major strategic boost — Nvidia agreed to invest $2 billion and expand NVLink Fusion collaboration while Marvell also supplies custom AI chip work to Microsoft and Amazon, reinforcing Marvell’s central role in hyperscaler AI infrastructure demand. Read More.

Major strategic boost — Nvidia agreed to invest $2 billion and expand NVLink Fusion collaboration while Marvell also supplies custom AI chip work to Microsoft and Amazon, reinforcing Marvell’s central role in hyperscaler AI infrastructure demand. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upward revisions and price‑target lifts — firms including Stifel and others have raised targets and reiterated buys, supporting momentum and helping push MRVL to new highs. Read More.

Analyst upward revisions and price‑target lifts — firms including Stifel and others have raised targets and reiterated buys, supporting momentum and helping push MRVL to new highs. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Sector tailwinds — broad strength in AI/leverage peers (e.g., AMD, Nvidia) has lifted investor appetite for AI‑exposed chip names, contributing to inflows into MRVL. Read More.

Sector tailwinds — broad strength in AI/leverage peers (e.g., AMD, Nvidia) has lifted investor appetite for AI‑exposed chip names, contributing to inflows into MRVL. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Modest corporate cash return — Marvell disclosed a quarterly dividend ($0.06, ex‑dividend April 10), a minor positive for income‑focused holders but small relative to growth thesis. Read More.

Modest corporate cash return — Marvell disclosed a quarterly dividend ($0.06, ex‑dividend April 10), a minor positive for income‑focused holders but small relative to growth thesis. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — CFO Willem Meintjes sold 30,000 shares (Rule 10b5‑1) and another senior insider (Sandeep Bharathi) sold a larger block to cover tax obligations; large insider sales can prompt short‑term selling pressure even when planned. Read More. Read More.

Insider selling — CFO Willem Meintjes sold 30,000 shares (Rule 10b5‑1) and another senior insider (Sandeep Bharathi) sold a larger block to cover tax obligations; large insider sales can prompt short‑term selling pressure even when planned. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and cautious research notes — some analysts/columns warn the rally may be “hasty” and downgrade/re-rate to Hold, flagging execution and valuation risk after the stock’s large run. Read More.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 0.9%

MRVL opened at $133.37 on Friday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $93.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.01. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.09 and a twelve month high of $138.19. The firm has a market cap of $116.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.83.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 32.58% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is 7.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 66,892 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total value of $8,719,372.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 55,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,195,189.65. The trade was a 54.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $4,020,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 154,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,652,415.11. This represents a 16.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 206,060 shares of company stock worth $23,879,612 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $121.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on MRVL

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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