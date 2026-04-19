Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD - Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,362 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $18,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 620.0% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 72 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 650.0% during the third quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,918 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.09, for a total transaction of $11,655,934.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 766,457 shares of the company's stock, valued at $271,394,759.13. This trade represents a 4.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 3,819 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.50, for a total value of $1,350,016.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 44,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,825,134.50. This represents a 7.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 51,260 shares of company stock valued at $18,133,971 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE:GD opened at $336.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $350.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.33. The stock has a market cap of $91.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.38. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52 week low of $262.84 and a 52 week high of $369.70.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.77 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 8.01%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.15 earnings per share. General Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.100-16.200 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This is a boost from General Dynamics's previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. General Dynamics's payout ratio is 41.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $408.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $384.53.

View Our Latest Report on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

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