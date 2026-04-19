Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,466 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $21,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,597,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $112,051,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1,641.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 379,480 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $105,537,000 after acquiring an additional 357,687 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $99,680,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785,288 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $496,872,000 after acquiring an additional 331,170 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts: Sign Up

Key Travelers Companies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Travelers Companies this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 16,712 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.77, for a total value of $4,675,516.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,075 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,699,602.75. The trade was a 73.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.75, for a total transaction of $3,127,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 117,596 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,366,997. This represents a 8.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,845 shares of company stock valued at $27,239,631. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Travelers Companies to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $308.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $301.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.04. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $247.81 and a twelve month high of $313.12.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Travelers Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. Travelers Companies's payout ratio is presently 15.98%.

Travelers Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Travelers Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Travelers Companies wasn't on the list.

While Travelers Companies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here