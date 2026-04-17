Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611,927 shares of the coffee company's stock after acquiring an additional 100,040 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Starbucks worth $51,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 457.4% in the third quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 340 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company's stock.

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More Starbucks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Starbucks Stock Up 0.0%

Starbucks stock opened at $98.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.29, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Corporation has a 52-week low of $75.50 and a 52-week high of $104.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 3.63%.The business had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.400 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Starbucks's payout ratio is currently 204.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Bank of America set a $114.00 target price on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. New Street Research set a $90.00 price objective on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $110.00 target price on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on SBUX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $242,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,789,226.08. This trade represents a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brady Brewer sold 1,641 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $147,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 84,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,593,840. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 6,370 shares of company stock valued at $608,664 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

See Also

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