Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 48,023 Shares of NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE - Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 446,250 shares of the footwear maker's stock after purchasing an additional 48,023 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in NIKE were worth $28,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,291,199 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $8,039,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,414 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in NIKE by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,239,013 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $2,945,326,000 after buying an additional 286,615 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in NIKE by 3.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,561,334 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $875,902,000 after buying an additional 404,136 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in NIKE by 42.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,838,528 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $825,501,000 after buying an additional 3,518,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in NIKE by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,996,579 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $627,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,381 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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NIKE Price Performance

NKE stock opened at $46.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.31. The firm's fifty day moving average is $54.66 and its 200 day moving average is $61.32. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $80.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.14.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The footwear maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. NIKE had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. NIKE's payout ratio is 108.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Elliott Hill bought 23,660 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,108.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 265,247 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,211,990.69. The trade was a 9.79% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook purchased 25,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,060,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 130,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,536,266.40. The trade was a 23.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 64,441 shares of company stock worth $2,734,204. Insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Key NIKE News

Here are the key news stories impacting NIKE this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Truist Financial decreased their target price on NIKE from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on NIKE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NIKE from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, China Renaissance lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $74.60 to $50.30 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $62.34.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NKE

NIKE Company Profile

Nike, Inc NYSE: NKE is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

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