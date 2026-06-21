Mishpacha Holdings Corp Purchases Shares of 10,461 Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Mishpacha Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,461 shares of the social networking company's stock, valued at approximately $6,905,000. Meta Platforms comprises about 5.8% of Mishpacha Holdings Corp's holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of META. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $26,000. RHL Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Niles Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company's stock.

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Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $577.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $520.26 and a fifty-two week high of $796.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $621.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $634.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $10.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $3.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 36.93% and a net margin of 32.84%.The firm had revenue of $56.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.43 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Meta Platforms's dividend payout ratio is 7.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. UBS Group downgraded Meta Platforms from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Arete Research set a $735.00 price target on Meta Platforms and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $885.00 to $820.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $840.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on META

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 504 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.29, for a total value of $317,162.16. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,290.47. This trade represents a 11.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Curtis J. Mahoney sold 2,079 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.92, for a total transaction of $1,268,023.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,118 shares in the company, valued at $681,890.56. This represents a 65.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 40,568 shares of company stock valued at $25,057,365 over the last three months. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc NASDAQ: META, formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta's core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

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