Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 28,061 Shares of Aptiv PLC $APTV

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV - Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 479,758 shares of the auto parts company's stock after purchasing an additional 28,061 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.22% of Aptiv worth $37,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 34,728 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 11.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,601 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Unified Investment Management grew its holdings in Aptiv by 1.5% during the third quarter. Unified Investment Management now owns 12,223 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company's stock.

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Aptiv Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $57.94 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $52.38 and a 12-month high of $88.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.39 and a 200-day moving average of $74.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. Aptiv had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.77%.The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Aptiv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-6.100 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APTV shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Aptiv from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aptiv in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Evercore reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Aptiv from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $84.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on APTV

About Aptiv

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv's customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

See Also

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