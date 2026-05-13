Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Babcock $BW

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Babcock (NYSE:BW - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 89,550 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $569,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Babcock at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in Babcock in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Babcock by 337.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,445,218 shares of the technology company's stock worth $9,163,000 after buying an additional 1,114,593 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Babcock by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 297,681 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 82,118 shares during the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Babcock during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Babcock during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company's stock.

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Babcock Stock Up 4.4%

Shares of BW opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -22.44 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87. Babcock has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $19.82.

Babcock (NYSE:BW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $214.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.72 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Babcock will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Babcock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Research raised Babcock to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Northland Securities set a $23.00 target price on Babcock in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Babcock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Babcock from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $14.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Babcock

Babcock News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Babcock this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kenneth M. Young bought 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.14 per share, for a total transaction of $105,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,656,512 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,079,591.68. This trade represents a 0.42% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Babcock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc NYSE: BW is a specialized provider of energy and environmental technologies and services serving power generation and heavy industrial markets. The company designs, manufactures and maintains critical components and systems that support the safe and efficient operation of both fossil-fuel and renewable power facilities. Its core offerings include industrial and utility boilers, environmental control systems for emissions reduction, and aftermarket support services ranging from inspection and maintenance to spare parts management.

In addition to its boiler and emissions control portfolio, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises delivers lifecycle solutions aimed at enhancing plant performance and compliance.

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