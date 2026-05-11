Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $7.33 Million in Voyager Technologies, Inc. $VOYG

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Voyager Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:VOYG - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 263,997 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,334,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.49% of Voyager Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Voyager Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,119,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Voyager Technologies by 653.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,631,613 shares of the company's stock worth $48,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,192 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Voyager Technologies by 27.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,186,823 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,344,000 after purchasing an additional 256,499 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,997,000. Finally, Liberty Street Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Technologies by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. now owns 681,748 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,821,000 after purchasing an additional 136,925 shares in the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on VOYG. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Voyager Technologies in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Voyager Technologies from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Voyager Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "underweight" rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Voyager Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Voyager Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Voyager Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $40.64.

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Voyager Technologies Stock Performance

VOYG stock opened at $29.69 on Monday. Voyager Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $73.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.68. The business's fifty day moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average is $27.47.

Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.14. Voyager Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a negative net margin of 72.90%.The business had revenue of $35.25 million during the quarter. The firm's revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Voyager Technologies, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

Voyager Technologies Profile

We are an innovation-driven defense technology and space solutions company. Our company was purpose-built to address issues at the forefront of defense, national security and space industries and we have organized our business to reflect this goal. We strive to solve complex challenges to fortify national security, protect critical assets and unlock new frontiers for human progress and economic development. We are committed to developing and delivering an array of transformative, mission-critical solutions to customers enabled by our advanced technology, analytics and space infrastructure capabilities.

Further Reading

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