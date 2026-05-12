Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) by 80.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,486 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 23,310 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Lumentum were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Lumentum by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,926 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,239,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Lumentum

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 5,302 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.13, for a total transaction of $3,664,371.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 66,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,812,934.31. The trade was a 7.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Yuen Wupen sold 3,157 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.00, for a total transaction of $1,698,466.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 88,439 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $47,580,182. The trade was a 3.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,926 shares of company stock worth $36,254,801. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lumentum Price Performance

Shares of LITE opened at $1,053.09 on Tuesday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.26 and a 1-year high of $1,073.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $787.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $514.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $81.93 billion, a PE ratio of 195.02 and a beta of 1.53.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. Lumentum had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The firm had revenue of $808.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LITE shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $880.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $550.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $950.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $620.00 to $1,186.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,012.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lumentum

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Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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