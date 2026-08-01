Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. $MUFG Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG - Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,315,948 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 338,881 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.05% of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group worth $107,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,484 shares of the company's stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,692 shares of the company's stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 15,158 shares of the company's stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,908 shares of the company's stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 12,067 shares of the company's stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.59% of the company's stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:MUFG opened at $22.41 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $265.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MUFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank started coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Analysis on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc (MUFG) is a Tokyo-based financial services holding company and one of Japan's largest banking groups and among the world's leading financial institutions. The group was formed through the integration of Mitsubishi Tokyo Financial Group and UFJ Holdings and operates a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services for retail, corporate, and institutional clients. MUFG's core banking operations are conducted through its commercial banking arm and a network of domestic and international subsidiaries and affiliates.

MUFG offers a broad range of products and services including commercial and retail banking, corporate and investment banking, global transaction banking, trust banking, asset management, securities and brokerage services, credit cards, consumer finance, leasing and custody services.

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