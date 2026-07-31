Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,251 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,036 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 3,251 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $49,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 216,606 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $49,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 24,653,228 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $5,690,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275,942 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $9,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 30,444 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $7,027,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: AWS growth reaccelerated sharply: Amazon Web Services revenue rose 37% year over year—the fastest growth in several years—beating expectations as enterprise AI spending increased. New arrangements with Meta and OpenAI further support demand for Amazon’s cloud infrastructure. Amazon's AWS posts fastest growth since 2021

Amazon Web Services revenue rose 37% year over year—the fastest growth in several years—beating expectations as enterprise AI spending increased. New arrangements with Meta and OpenAI further support demand for Amazon’s cloud infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Amazon delivered a broad earnings beat: Second-quarter revenue increased approximately 20% to $200.6 billion, surpassing the $197.0 billion consensus estimate, while EPS of $5.75 exceeded expectations of $1.82. Operating income reached $27.5 billion, and AWS operating profit was approximately $16.6 billion. Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results

Second-quarter revenue increased approximately 20% to $200.6 billion, surpassing the $197.0 billion consensus estimate, while EPS of $5.75 exceeded expectations of $1.82. Operating income reached $27.5 billion, and AWS operating profit was approximately $16.6 billion. Positive Sentiment: Advertising and retail added momentum: Advertising revenue climbed 26% to nearly $20 billion, while Prime Day activity supported the North American e-commerce business. Amazon also said a $600 million tariff refund will be partly passed on to customers. Amazon Thrives On Big Q2

Advertising revenue climbed 26% to nearly $20 billion, while Prime Day activity supported the North American e-commerce business. Amazon also said a $600 million tariff refund will be partly passed on to customers. Positive Sentiment: AI strategy is increasingly focused on monetization: Coverage suggests Amazon is emphasizing AWS infrastructure, partnerships and customer access rather than competing exclusively to build the industry’s top proprietary model. This could improve returns on AI spending and reduce the cost of a frontier-model race. Amazon is proving you don't need the best model

Coverage suggests Amazon is emphasizing AWS infrastructure, partnerships and customer access rather than competing exclusively to build the industry’s top proprietary model. This could improve returns on AI spending and reduce the cost of a frontier-model race. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon’s Anthropic investment produced a substantial non-operating gain, boosting reported profitability, but the benefit may be volatile and does not represent recurring operating earnings.

Amazon’s Anthropic investment produced a substantial non-operating gain, boosting reported profitability, but the benefit may be volatile and does not represent recurring operating earnings. Negative Sentiment: Spending and guidance remain investor concerns: Amazon’s planned roughly $200 billion of 2026 capital expenditures is pressuring free cash flow, while its third-quarter revenue outlook of $197 billion to $202 billion is below the approximately $204.6 billion analyst consensus. Reports of costly AI deployment errors add to execution risk. Amazon Contends With Unplanned Overspending on AI

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. New Street Research lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $313.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total transaction of $2,489,273.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,060,750.70. The trade was a 18.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,268,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,205,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,042,879.72. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,719 shares of company stock valued at $36,438,002. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 3.9%

AMZN stock opened at $235.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.00 and a 52 week high of $278.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.59 and a 200 day moving average of $235.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.82 by $3.93. The business had revenue of $200.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.03 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Amazon.com's revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amazon.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amazon.com wasn't on the list.

While Amazon.com currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here