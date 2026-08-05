Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,791 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Molina Healthcare worth $7,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. 7G Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $1,735,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 439,371 shares of the company's stock worth $76,248,000 after buying an additional 169,739 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 38,913 shares of the company's stock worth $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 451.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,455 shares of the company's stock worth $7,368,000 after buying an additional 34,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company's stock.

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Molina Healthcare Stock Down 1.8%

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $191.29 on Wednesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a twelve month low of $121.06 and a twelve month high of $244.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of -1,062.69, a P/E/G ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.75. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $208.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.67.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.83 billion. Molina Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.73%. Molina Healthcare's revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 17,811 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total value of $3,314,983.32. Following the sale, the insider owned 67,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,502,611. This trade represents a 20.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 600 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total value of $114,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,713.25. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MOH. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $248.00 to $218.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $286.00 target price on Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $169.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $202.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

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