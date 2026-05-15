Moneco Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Moneco Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 953.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,534 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 21,301 shares during the quarter. Moneco Advisors LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apriem Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,567 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 574 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 358 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. President Capital lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Netflix from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $141.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

More Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Netflix deepened its relationship with the NFL, extending the deal through the 2029-30 season and adding more live games, including major 2026 matchups. Investors may view this as a way to boost engagement, ad inventory, and subscriber growth. Article Title

Netflix deepened its relationship with the NFL, extending the deal through the 2029-30 season and adding more live games, including major 2026 matchups. Investors may view this as a way to boost engagement, ad inventory, and subscriber growth. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts stayed bullish after Netflix’s 2026 upfront event, citing strong ad-tier expansion, better ad tech, and the company’s path toward becoming “global TV.” JPMorgan reiterated Overweight with a $118 target, while Citi and Evercore also backed the stock. Article Title

Several analysts stayed bullish after Netflix’s 2026 upfront event, citing strong ad-tier expansion, better ad tech, and the company’s path toward becoming “global TV.” JPMorgan reiterated Overweight with a $118 target, while Citi and Evercore also backed the stock. Positive Sentiment: Netflix announced a new AI animation studio called “INKubator,” which could support faster, lower-cost content production and signal more innovation in its content pipeline. Article Title

Netflix announced a new AI animation studio called “INKubator,” which could support faster, lower-cost content production and signal more innovation in its content pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Netflix also unveiled more entertainment and live-event initiatives, including a KPop Demon Hunters concert tour and additional live programming, reinforcing the company’s strategy to turn hit IP into broader monetization opportunities. Article Title

Netflix also unveiled more entertainment and live-event initiatives, including a KPop Demon Hunters concert tour and additional live programming, reinforcing the company’s strategy to turn hit IP into broader monetization opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: Raymond James maintained a Hold rating, noting promising ad growth but uncertainty around how quickly Netflix can monetize that momentum and sustain engagement. Article Title

Raymond James maintained a Hold rating, noting promising ad growth but uncertainty around how quickly Netflix can monetize that momentum and sustain engagement. Negative Sentiment: Broader streaming commentary remains mixed, with some articles highlighting Netflix’s recent share weakness and ongoing competition in the streaming landscape, suggesting investors still want proof that recent content and ad investments translate into stronger financial results. Article Title

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 407,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $37,955,131.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,932.20. This represents a 99.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $503,993.76. Following the sale, the insider owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at $27,842,088. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,422,769 shares of company stock worth $135,144,073. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $86.94 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $94.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The business's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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