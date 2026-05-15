Moneco Advisors LLC Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Moneco Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 58.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,793 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 3,853 shares during the quarter. Moneco Advisors LLC's holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,897,854 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $45,612,087,000 after buying an additional 466,514 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,580,374 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $20,807,283,000 after acquiring an additional 997,536 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Mastercard by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,347,834 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $5,885,944,000 after acquiring an additional 629,941 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Mastercard by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,806,887 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $3,303,015,000 after acquiring an additional 235,403 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Mastercard by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,658,547 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $3,218,638,000 after acquiring an additional 339,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Wall Street Zen cut Mastercard from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial set a $609.00 price target on Mastercard in a research note on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $739.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $685.00 price target on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $656.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Down 0.1%

MA stock opened at $489.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.76. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $480.50 and a fifty-two week high of $601.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business's fifty day moving average price is $503.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $531.86.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.Mastercard's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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