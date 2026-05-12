Money Concepts Capital Corp Acquires 12,072 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,059 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 12,072 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp's holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, VP Andrew Scribner sold 4,095 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $401,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 1,596 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $152,162.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,362 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $797,233.08. This trade represents a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 7,096 shares of company stock valued at $689,687 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMB. Barclays cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $114.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $95.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.67. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 52-week low of $92.42 and a 52-week high of $144.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.29.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 152.79% and a net margin of 12.80%.The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

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